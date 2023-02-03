Nationwide fury in Japan over 'sushi terrorism' videos

Japan is seeing nationwide fury over unhygienic pranks at sushi conveyor belt restaurants have sparked stock slumps, venue overhauls, legal action and nationwide fury. Several videos on social media- dubbed ''sushi terrorism'' show people indulging in unhygienic acts at such restaurants. On Twitter, a nearly 50-second video shared on January 29, showed an apparent teenage boy licking the top of a communal soy sauce bottle and placing it back on the conveyor belt while checking whether someone is noticing him. He then proceeds to lick the rim of a teacup. The video ends with the teenager licking his fingers and touching a piece of sushi as it goes past the belt.

A report by the news agency AFP on Friday (February 3) said the video, which got over 39 million views, was filmed at a branch of Sushiro in Gifu city. The act prompted stocks in the restaurant's parent company to plunge nearly five per cent.

Some other videos emerged of customers at different chains putting wasabi on passing pieces of sushi or licking the spoon in a tea powder container.

Taking to Twitter, one user said, "This is sickening," while another tweeted, "I can't go to conveyor belt sushi restaurants anymore."

According to a statement, Sushiro- the Japanese multinational conveyor belt sushi speciality store- said the teenager in the video apologised but the firm filed a formal police complaint. "As a company, we will continue to respond firmly with both criminal and civil cases," Sushiro said.

It added that soy sauce bottles at the affected store were replaced, and cups were cleaned. The firm also announced new restaurant policies.

The AFP report said that at Sushiro's Gifu branch and other nearby branches, customers would now take utensils and condiments to their tables from a serving point. And across Japan, diners would be able to request disinfected tableware.

Two other sushi chains affected by ''sushi terrorism''- Hama-sushi and Kura Sushi, said they were planning to take legal action. A report by the Jiji press agency said that Kura Sushi was planning to install cameras above conveyor belts to monitor customers.