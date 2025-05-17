Published: May 17, 2025, 04:51 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 04:51 IST

Story highlights NASA asteroid warning: NASA has warned of a 1,100-foot asteroid that will come extremely close to Earth and has been termed a potential hazard. Science & Tech Trending

A 1,100-foot asteroid is hurtling through space and towards Earth, NASA has warned. Asteroid 2003 MH4 will make a close flyby on May 24, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) stated. The object has been categorised as hazardous owing to its massive size. As per the space agency's guidelines, any object that exceeds 150 metres (492 feet) in size is termed a “potentially hazardous object.”

This also includes objects that will pass at a distance closer than 7.5 million kilometres. Asteroid 2003 MH4 will be 6,680,000 km from Earth at its closest point. This again means that it is a space rock that needs to be watched for potential impact.

It is classified as a near-Earth object and belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. Space rocks that cross our planet's orbit fall in this category. Scientists have discovered a total of 21,083 Apollo asteroids, and this makes these asteroids the largest group of near-Earth objects.

NASA keeps a watch on asteroids to remain vigilant and take appropriate action against those that might pose a threat to Earth. NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) looks at all near-Earth objects and measures their orbits.

A few asteroids have given astronomers sleepless nights in the recent past. Apophis was the first one observed that was believed to be on a trajectory which it could impact the planet in the year 2029. Experts across the world took note and started making more calculations to understand the risk. Thankfully, it was finally revealed that it will miss the planet.

The second asteroid that was seen as a risk was 2024 YR4. This one was predicted to hit Earth in 2032. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) observed the asteroid in April this year to learn more about it. The space observatory found that it is rockier and larger as compared to earlier estimates. It also noted that asteroid 2024 YR4 will miss Earth in 2032. Later, scientists calculated that while it might miss the planet, it can impact our Moon. Scientists will once again look at it this month.

Another asteroid that recently raised alarm is 656 feet 2025 FA22. It is predicted to impact Earth, however, that won't happen before September 19, 2089. The probability of an impact is only 0.01 per cent.