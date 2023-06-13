NASA's Hubble telescope clicks a beautiful 'jellyfish' galaxy

James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may be all that's bling right now but Hubble Space Telescope is like that dependable team player who does perfect work silently. It has been doing that for decades now and it never fails to amaze even when JWST tends to steal more limelight these days.

Hubble space telescope has now clicked a beautiful galaxy, a 'jellyfish' galaxy. It is, like any other galaxy, a huge light-year-spanning, star-forming, behemoth. But when looked upon from our home planet, it looks like a cute jellyfish swirling around in nothingness of space.

The 'jellyfish' galaxy is actually named J0206. It is a whopping 700 million lightyears away from Earth and is located in the Aquarius constellation. The tentacles of this galaxy are long tendrils that are following the galaxy's star-forming disc.

Galaxies in galaxy clusters are separated by an 'intra-cluster medium'. This medium is superheated plasma. As galaxies move through this intra-cluster medium, the plasma strips gas away from the galaxy forming the long 'tentacles' as we see in the image.

"...A spiral galaxy that is tilted partially toward us. Its inner disk is bright and colorful, with bluish and reddish spots of star formation throughout the arms. An outer disk of pale, dim dust surrounds it. It has many arms, which are being pulled away from the disk, down and to the right. They stretch into long, faint trails that cross the image. The background is dark and mostly empty, with three bright stars," reads part of the Instagram post.

Like any other image clicked by Hubble, this one has proven to be a popular. By the time of publishing this story, the image had been liked by more than 50,000 people.