'Mysterious' jellyfish with 240 tentacles discovered as new species off Japan's coast

In 2002, scientists aboard a research vessel discovered a peculiar jellyfish near a volcanic crater off Japan. Spotting the same creature again in 2020, scientists have now confirmed that it is a new species named Santjordia pagesi.

The St. George’s cross medusa jellyfish, considered large at 4 inches wide and 3 inches tall, boasts a circular body with around 240 tentacles, reported Miami Herald.

Its most distinctive feature is a bright red, cross-shaped stomach. Photos show its transparent body, resembling a cushion, with a thick white ring and vein-like structures.

The jellyfish, found at depths of 2,700 to 2,800 feet in the Sumisu Caldera near the Ogasawara Islands, has been observed pulsing its body, propelling it forward by opening and contracting the outer white ring.

How did researchers come to a conclusion?

Researchers, having first encountered the jellyfish in 2002, spent extensive hours searching before confirming its uniqueness in 2020.

DNA analysis revealed enough genetic distinction to classify it into a new subfamily, bring to the fore its rarity and significance in marine biology.

Also watch | US Osprey military aircraft crashes off Japan, one person killed Named Santjordia pagesi, “Santjordia” refers to Saint George in Catalan, representing its cross-shaped stomach.

The species designation pays homage to Francesc Pagès, a cnidarian researcher. The jellyfish’s distinct features suggest it may possess a novel cnidarian venom.