Japanese University scraps team for alleged possession of drug

A top private Tokyo university is disbanding its storied 83-year-old American football team after a cannabis scandal that forced the resignation of the college's president and vice-president, Japanese media reported. Cannabis use is illegal in Japan, including for medical treatment, and widely frowned upon in the socially conservative country, although use among young people is rising.

Three players from Nihon University's Phoenix team, who have won the national college championship 21 times, have been arrested this year for alleged possession of marijuana. Public broadcaster NHK and other media reported that Nihon University has decided to scrap the team, with president Takeo Sakai and vice-president Yasuhiro Sawada both to step down.

The university had already suspended the team's activities in September after an arrest was made following a police raid of the club's dormitory. American football is a minor sport in Japan but it has a long history at university level.