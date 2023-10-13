Mysterious gold foils unearthed in Norway linked to ancient Scandinavian society

Scientists believe that newly unearthed mysterious gold treasures in Norway can help find secrets of ancient society. By gold treasures, they mean tiny, detailed 1 cm wide gold foils that were recently discovered during excavations of a pagan religious temple in Hov, Norway.

So far, Norway has only 10 known sites where such foils have been found. In Hov, 35 such pieces have been found, the most for a single site in the country.

But over 3,000 similar foils have been found across Scandinavia, according to Ingunn Marit Røstad, an archaeologist and associate professor at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo.

“They’re found in almost all of Scandinavia, but only in Scandinavia,” Røstad was quoted as saying by CNN. “You have the same images spread all over Scandinavia, so they must have meant something, the people must have known what they meant, and I think they must have been important to be handled in this way,” he added.

The purpose of these foils

The most recent documented artefacts have been discovered concealed beneath the structure's walls and within the post holes, suggesting intentional placement and leading researchers to consider them as potential offerings to the building.

“There are many different suggestions (as to the foils’ purpose),” Røstad said. “They must have been placed there intentionally, so I think it’s some form of sacrifice that has been done — probably in connection with some of the rituals that had been taking place inside of this pagan building, perhaps marriage rituals, since very many of these gold foils have pictures of couples on them,” he added.

Although the designs on the foils bear distinct references to the Merovingian Period, which existed prior to the Viking era between 476 and 750 AD, the exact purpose for which they were created remains shrouded in mystery.

More details about the gold foils

According to the Bornholms Museum in Rønne, Denmark, the country where the majority of these foils have been unearthed, the gold pieces predominantly feature depictions of men, women, and animals.