Mysterious buyer sets new record for purchasing $82.4 million mansion in Dubai's Palm Jumeriah

As sales of luxury properties in Dubai soar, a mansion built on its Palm Jumeriah island has recently been sold for 302.5 million dirhams ($82.4 million) and set new records for the most expensive residence ever sold in the Persian Gulf emirate.

As per its developer, Alpago Properties, the mansion known as Casa Del Sole confirmed the news. The home is situated on Billionaries' Row on Frond G of the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah. However, the details of the buyer have not been dislcosed yet due to privacy issues.

The founder and chairman of Alpago Group, Murat Ayyildiz, stated in an interview that all of the six villas built have almost been sold.

Bloomberg reported that the house had been purchased without a mortgage. Due to lenient visa regulations and the government's response to the pandemic, Dubai's property values have increased over the past year.

India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, previously held the record for buying the most expensive house for $80 million on a 10-bedroom villa for his youngest son on the island.

The sixth villa, Casa Del Sole, is still under construction with eight bedrooms and 18 bedrooms and is anticipated to be finished by early 2023. This villa will have a gym, a movie theatre, a jacuzzi, and an underground parking space for 15 cars.

According to the company, the least expensive villa sold was for 128 million dirhams.

As per research, buying residences valued at more than 100 million dirhams has increased in the past five to 12 years, which means the high ticket sizes of residential places.

