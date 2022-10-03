64-year-old Dutch woman will finally receive her sister's postcard after 42 years

Despite arriving 42 years late, a 64-year-old Dutch woman is delighted to learn that she'll soon be receiving a postcard from her sister. This card was sent in the summer of 1980 from Hoeven, in the southern province of Brabant.

The card simply said "Greetings," was signed by Veronica, Jan, and Matthijs, and was sent addressed to Ludwina and Piet Verhoeven in Nieuw-Vennep, southern Amsterdam. The Dutch post office then returned it to the location this week, 40 years after it was delivered, with the marking "invalid/incomplete address," despite the card's appealing array of images of the nearby campsite, which included a sign directing campers to the restroom facilities.

Also read | An iPhone reportedly alerted responders about a car crash in Nebraska, US

In conversation with a local broadcaster, Ludwina Verhoeven said that her sister sent this letter along with her husband and brother-in-law, and both have passed away. She further added that her son saw many news articles about the card's improbable return on social media.

Verhoeven called her sister then, who checked her old photo albums and confirmed taking a vacation to Camping Hoeven in 1980. She further claimed that the mentioned address is correct and she's been living here ever and is unsure why the card reached her now unexpectedly, The Guardian reported.

Also read | UAE all set to open economy ministry office in metaverse

When asked, the Dutch post office couldn't think of any explanation for this delay. In conversation with NOS, a spokesperson said that the cards occasionally went missing in the past when the mail was physically handed over, or they might have reached a wrong address in 1980 and remained there until this point.

The Camping Hoeven has stated that it will send the card to Verhoeven immediately in its original condition.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE