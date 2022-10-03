An iPhone reportedly alerted responders about a car crash in Nebraska, US

The iPhone 14 comes with a crash detection feature, under which the phone will automatically call the police if you are in a car crash. While experts have cast doubts over it, there are some who have gone ahead and tested it. Like Wall Street Journal had one of its staff member test it with the help of demolition derby driver. It actually did not work, but Apple later said that for it to work, the vehicle has to be moving.

Now, Associated Press has reported that the feature automatically alerted responders in Nebraska, US about a car crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 am in Lincoln, police said. A 24-year-old woman died later at a hospital where she was taken in critical condition.

The five men who died included the 22-year-old driver. The other victims were one 21-year-old, one 23-year-old and two 22-year-olds.

The reason behind the crash is not known yet, the police said. It also informed that the crash was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Michon Morrow said. “We’ve been trying to think of another accident this bad and we haven’t come up with anything.”

The police hasn't found any witnesses and is probing reasons like "alcohol, speed or distracted driving".

