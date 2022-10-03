UAE all set to open economy ministry office in metaverse

The United Arab Emirates, which already owns the highest tower in the world and has undertaken a daring Mars mission, aspires to become a forerunner in the metaverse's depths.

It was stated that the UAE's economy ministry was opening up shop inside the immersive virtual world that is currently taking shape in a project that was unveiled inside Dubai's dazzling Museum of the Future.

According to officials, anyone who don virtual reality goggles or use other means to enter will find a ministry ready to execute bilateral agreements with other governments and open for business with businesses.

The UAE's economy minister acknowledged that the metaverse is currently in a "test" phase but that users will soon be able to game, work, and study there.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri was giving a speech at the inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly, which was hosted at the museum, whose unique ring-shaped design is flanked by Arabic calligraphy.

In order to explore the potential of the metaverse, a network of digital spaces meant to be an extension of the actual world, representatives of tech titans mixed with entrepreneurs and developers.

By easing visa requirements for independent contractors, business owners, and creatives, Dubai hopes to recruit 1,000 blockchain-focused enterprises as it competes to become one of the top 10 metaverse economies in the world.

