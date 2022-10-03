Mercedes-Benz launches first ‘Made in India’ EQS 580 electric car

The leading luxury car manufacturer in the nation, Mercedes-Benz India, unveiled on Friday the EQS 580 4Matic, an electric vehicle (EV) that is "Made in India" and costs just 1.55 crore (S-Class pricing start at 1.60 crore, all ex-showroom).

According to the company, the EQS 580 is the 14th "Made in India" Mercedes-Benz model and the first-ever locally produced (assembled) EV in India. The EQS is also India's longest-range EV, with a range of up to 677 km (real-world conditions) and 857 km, according to the Automotive Research Association of India (test conditions).

The car is equipped with a 400 volt battery made with the most recent lithium-ion technology and has a high power density lithium-ion battery with a usable energy content of 107.8 kWh, as reported by the Hindu Businessline.

Mercedes-Benz India will establish the greatest "ultra-fast charging network," which will reach 80% of India by the end of 2022, to further promote the adoption of EVs. According to Schwenk, the network will be restricted to Mercedes-Benz customers for the first year, with 24/7 free charging services provided to ensure hassle-free ownership of the company's electric lineup.

It has nine airbags and a five-star Euro NCAP safety certification as part of its safety features. The EQS has a robust passenger cell, unique deformation zones, and cutting-edge restraint systems, much like every other Mercedes.

