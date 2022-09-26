United Kingdom: As energy crisis worsens, 'refuelling' an EV gets as expensive as petrol car

In recent days, electric vehicles (EVs) have rapidly grown in popularity. Touted as a way of helping down the environment, these vehicles were once cheaper to "refuel" as compared to petrol cars. Not anymore.

According to a Daily Mail report, the cost of utilising public rapid charge points for electric car owners in the United Kingdom has increased by 42 per cent in just four months, making it almost as expensive as using petrol.

The RAC reported that since May, the average cost per kilowatt hour (kWh) for using the chargers on a pay-as-you-go basis had grown from 18.75 pence in may to the current 63.29 pence.

As a result of the skyrocketing prices of gas and energy, the cost to quickly charge a typical family-sized electric car to 80 per cent capacity has increased by around £10 ($10.6).

This means someone who uses a rapid or ultra-rapid public charger pays 18 pence per mile for electricity. Petrol users pay 19 pence and diesel users 21 pence for the same distance.

Simon Williams, spokesperson for the RAC spokesperson said that while charging away from home still costs less than refuelling a petrol or diesel car, "these figures show that the gap is narrowing as a result of the enormous increases in the cost of electricity."

"These figures very clearly show that its drivers who use public rapid and ultra-rapid chargers the most who are being hit the hardest."

The growing domestic energy costs are preventing many people from switching to an electric cars, according to a 12,500-person AA poll. The rise in home energy bills, according to 63 per cent of respondents, is one factor keeping them with petrol or diesel vehicles, and 10 per cent indicated it was the "major reason."

