Musk shares new details about fight against Zuckerberg, says ‘minor surgery’ is required

US billionaire Elon Musk has shared new details about his upcoming cage fight against Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk on Friday (August 11) took to X to announce that the fight will be managed by his and Zuck’s foundations and not by UFC, the mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation.

Notably, UFC President Dana White had earlier offered to facilitate a fight between the two billionaires.

He also declared that the event will be livestreamed on X and Meta. In his post, Musk wrote, “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.”

He added that he had talked to the Italian prime minister and the minister of culture and that they have agreed “on an epic location.”

“Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy,” he wrote. He further reiterated that the proceeds from the event will go to veterans.

Minor surgery required, says Musk

Responding to a question asked in the reply section, Musk said that he spent three hours in an MRI machine on Monday as a part of his preparations ahead of the fight.

He suggested that his C5/C6 fusion (intervertebral discs) is solid and there was no issue. He also added that there was a problem with his right shoulder blade rubbing against his ribs, “which requires minor surgery.”

I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue.



However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 ×

Although he added that the recovery will “only take a few months.”

Musk eager to take on Mark?

Lately, Musk has been actively sharing fresh updates about the much-talked-about battle on X. His frequent posts on the subject have sparked significant interest among both netizens and his fans.

Furthermore, both Musk and Zuckerberg have been gearing up for the showdown. Some weeks back, Zuckerberg posted a picture on Instagram, showcasing his training session with two renowned UFC fighters: Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

In a separate instance, images of Musk honing his skills alongside Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman surfaced a few weeks ago.

During a conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, Musk disclosed that he had trained in taekwondo, judo, and karate during his childhood, and later pursued Brazilian jiu-jitsu as an adult.

Meanwhile, in the competitive realm of technology, Zuckerberg's newly launched social media platform, "Threads," is already battling against Musk's "X."