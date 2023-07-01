Musk imposes temporary Twitter limit to address 'extreme' data scraping, system manipulation

Twitter has applied temporary reading limits to address "extreme levels" of data scraping and system manipulation, Elon Musk said in a post on the social media platform on Saturday.

Verified accounts are temporarily limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, Musk said, adding that the unverified accounts and new unverified accounts are limited to reading 600 posts a day and 300 posts per day respectively.

"To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits," tweeted Musk.

"Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day. Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day. New unverified accounts to 300/day," he added.

This comes after Twitter announced it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Musk on Friday called a "temporary emergency measure."