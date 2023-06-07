Mumbai Police's latest post has a Spider-Man connection; check it out

If there is one social media handle that’s always on top of trends, it’s the Mumbai Police. The department knows exactly how to garner attention and spread its message through its own spin on various things. This time, it was Spider-Man that caught the Mumbai Police’s interest. The movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in India on June 1 and from their latest post, it seems that Mumbai Police is a fan of the masked superhero.

Mumbai Police dropped a clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that pointed out how having too many riders on two-wheelers can be dangerous. The video showed Marvel comics villain Spot, talking to what appears to be a family of four commuting in one bike. Spot addresses the commuters and says, “That’s very dangerous”.

Mumbai Police shared the video with the caption, "No matter which multi-verse you are in, safety is always the canon." At the end of the clip, they included a pun that read, "Sp(r)ider safety".

The post was a hit, just like most things concerning Spider-Man are on the internet. The official account of Sony Pictures wrote, “And that's how you put rule breakers on the Spot.”

Some praised the dedication of the Mumbai Police to use unique ways to spread awareness. “The admin is on the next level,” a comment read.

One commented, “Wow multiverse”.

Some accused the police officers of giving away spoilers by revealing the scene. One person wrote, “Spoilers! Not fun.”

Many people also reprimanded the Mumbai police for obtaining the tape from the movie, which is currently playing in theatres, through illegal means. “Mumbai police is also using a pirated video clip of the movie and they say pirated movies download is crime,” a person commented.

Some defended the action of the police department using the clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse. "For everyone who is commenting about media piracy, they have literally given Video Credits to Sony Pictures (it's in the bottom left corner). In fact, Sony Pictures have themselves commented under this post as well," an individual explained.