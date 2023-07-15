Great Kentucky Hoard: 700 gold coins from civil war era in US to fetch millions in auction

A valuable collection of more than 700 gold coins, dating back to the period of the US Civil War, has been discovered in a cornfield in Kentucky. The collection, known as the "Great Kentucky Hoard," is now up for sale and is expected to fetch millions of dollars.

The coins were found earlier this year on a farm in the state of Kentucky, although the exact location and the identity of the person who made the discovery have not been disclosed. 'Most insane thing ever' The coins have been authenticated and graded by a reputable firm, and the company responsible for selling them has released a video showcasing the excavation process. In the video, the person unearthing the coins expresses astonishment, and can be heard saying, "This is the most insane thing ever."

According to GovMint.com, the online platform handling the sale, the coins range in date from 1840 to 1863 and include various denominations such as $1 Gold Indians, $10 Gold Libertys, and $20 Gold Libertys.

Notably, the collection includes 18 extremely rare $20 Gold Libertys from 1863, minted in Philadelphia, which are highly sought-after by collectors and can reap six-figure sums. Speculated history of the gold coins Jeff Garrett, a renowned rare coin dealer who was approached by the anonymous finder several months ago, acknowledged the significance of this discovery. "The stunning number of over 700 gold dollars represents a virtual time capsule of Civil War-era coinage," Garrett said in a statement.

Kentucky, despite adopting a neutral position during the Civil War, was inevitably affected by the conflict between the slave-holding South and the North, which lasted from 1861 to 1865.