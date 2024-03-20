More youngsters experiencing midlife crisis-like unhappiness: Research

The 2024 World Happiness Report has unveiled a concerning trend: young people are experiencing a decline in happiness, with the phenomenon likened to a midlife crisis. Experts cited in the media have drawn attention to the role of social media in aggravating this trend.

As per new data, which has been prepared by Gallup and its partners, the United States for the first time in over a decade moved out of the list of top 20 countries.

What does it mean?

The report's revelations challenge conventional wisdom, which suggests that happiness follows a U-shaped trajectory, dipping in midlife before rebounding.

The findings also indicate a notable shift in happiness levels, particularly among younger demographics across North America and Western Europe.

The report highlights a significant drop in well-being among those under 30. The United States was excluded from the list of the top 20 happiest nations. This reversal marks a departure from previous years when younger Americans reported higher happiness levels compared to older generations.

In the United Kingdom, young people under 30 rank lower in happiness compared to their counterparts in nations like Moldova and Kosovo.

Conversely, older British citizens feature prominently among the world's happiest older generations. These findings coincide with a growing pessimism among British teenagers regarding their prospects,

Childhood well-being key predictor of future life satisfaction

The report calls for legislative measures to mitigate the adverse effects of social media on young people, including restrictions on features like buttons and infinite scrolling.

The report's insights reinforce the importance of prioritising childhood well-being during pre-teen years for future life satisfaction and economic success.

Among the top 10 countries, only the Netherlands and Australia are countries with over 15 million. Among the top 20 countries, only Canada and the United Kingdom have populations over 30 million, the report said.

Meanwhile, India has been ranked at the 126th position.