Modi-Albanese share 'chaat-jalebi' bonhomie amid growing India-Australia ties
India-Australia ties: The bilateral ties between the two countries remain elevated amid increased cooperation a number of areas.
The tangy and sweet flavours of Indian cuisine dominate the global culinary landscape. With Indian diaspora spread far and wide, the Indian flavours too have become part-and-parcel of local cuisine.
Recently, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ventured to the vibrant Little India precinct in a Sydney suburb to sample popular Indian street food such as 'chaat' and 'jalebi', as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Australia visit last month.
Accompanied by local MP Andrew Charlton, Albanese wrote on Twitter, "Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with Andrew Charlton. We tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!"
Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner! pic.twitter.com/biy3Fo4aKQ— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 23, 2023
Located in Parramatta in Sydney's western suburbs, Harris Park is renowned for its sizable Indian community and is widely recognized as a hub for Indian cuisine, hosting numerous Indian-owned businesses and shops.
During a significant event held at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Modi and Albanese jointly inaugurated the 'Little India' gateway, symbolising the strong cultural ties between Australia and India and elevating bilateral interactions between the two.
Modi, in his address to the community event in Sydney during his visit, enthusiastically recommended the delectable "Chaat" and "Jalebi" from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park, urging everyone to accompany his esteemed friend, Prime Minister Albanese, to savour the Indian flavours at the famous restaurant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to Albanese
Responding to Anthony Albanese on Twitter, Modi wrote: "Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship."
Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship. https://t.co/ySAiGBzgjJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023
Parramatta’s Harris Park holds a special place for Indian cuisine enthusiasts. This particular neighbourhood is famous for its wide range of culinary offerings at a number of Indian-owned businesses.
