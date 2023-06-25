Modi-Albanese share 'chaat-jalebi' bonhomie amid growing India-Australia ties

The tangy and sweet flavours of Indian cuisine dominate the global culinary landscape. With Indian diaspora spread far and wide, the Indian flavours too have become part-and-parcel of local cuisine.

Recently, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ventured to the vibrant Little India precinct in a Sydney suburb to sample popular Indian street food such as 'chaat' and 'jalebi', as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Australia visit last month.

Accompanied by local MP Andrew Charlton, Albanese wrote on Twitter, "Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with Andrew Charlton. We tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!"

Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner! pic.twitter.com/biy3Fo4aKQ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 23, 2023

Located in Parramatta in Sydney's western suburbs, Harris Park is renowned for its sizable Indian community and is widely recognized as a hub for Indian cuisine, hosting numerous Indian-owned businesses and shops.