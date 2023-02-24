A British chef's passion for snacks famous in Indian streets

Food speaks a universal language. A British chef, who sells snacks - popular in the streets of India's eastern state of Bengal - has become a living example of the phrase. Angus Denoon's stall in London where he sells Jhalmuri, a snack made with puffed rice, spices and sauce, has been taking the Internet by storm for many years. Literally translated, 'Jhal' means hot in Bangla and 'muri' or 'murmura' means puffed rice. "The Everybody Lovelove Jhal Muri Express" stall by Denoon is not just a delight for street food lovers but also picture perfect for Instagram. Apart from India's east, he is familiar with the flavours of western state of Gujarat too.

Last month, Ravi Nair, the President of the US-India Importers' Council (USIIC), endorsed him on LinkedIn as he was reminded of his home country and street food in all its authenticity. "Loved seeing this foreigner selling the most popular 'Indian Bhelpuri' on the streets in the United Kingdom," he wrote. "For my Non-Indian friends - Bhelpuri is a savoury snack originating from India, and is also a type of chaat. It is made of puffed rice, vegetables and a tangy tamarind sauce, and has a crunchy texture."

In 2019, a video of the British chef selling Jhalmuri outside the Oval Stadium in London - when India-Australia ICC World Cup match was on - went viral. It was noticed by legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan among others. "Bhery bhel done," he had tweeted in jest.

Denoon has been selling the Indian street food for more than 10 years, according to reports. He has also been participating in events in India.

