A recent survey has revealed that social media personalities, including Andrew Tate, have a questionable impact on teenage boys and young children in school. As per the survey by teachers’ union NASUWT, as many s 59 per cent of teachers said that social media negatively impacts students' behaviour. In the poll, of more than 5,800 NASUWT members in the UK in January, teachers shared surprising incidents of bad behaviour of children inspired by Tate.

Advertisment

Also read: India issues stern statement on Hindu leader's murder in Bangladesh: 'Protect all minorities...without excuses'

"In a secondary English class last year, a group of boys opted, despite discouragement, to write a persuasive essay on why Andrew Tate is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) which included praise of his view that women are a man's property (...) all of the parents were contacted and were appalled," a teacher said in the survery, The Mirror re[ported.

Also read: US government's BIG secret out: FDA kept deadly E. coli outbreak in 15 states hidden. Here's what caused it

Advertisment

The survey said the issue affects primarily the female staff in the schools. According to the research, female teachers are more likely to regularly receive verbal abuse than male staff, with 27.3% of female teachers reporting verbal abuse several times a week and 14.3% reporting it daily, versus 20.4% and 9.8% of male teachers, the agency reported.

Also read: Shooting at Florida State University: 2 dead, 5 injured, shooter identified as deputy sheriff's son

Multiple teachers claimed that toxic influencers such as Tate have primarily spoiled the behaviour of male students, as young as 10 years old.

Advertisment

Speaking about Tate’s influence in the classroom, one teacher told the survey: “I have had boys refuse to speak to me and speak to a male teaching assistant instead because I am a woman and they follow Andrew Tate and think he is amazing with all his cars and women and how women should be treated. These were 10-year-olds," The Mirror reported.

Also read: WATCH | Video of man interrupting speech in overseas convention goes viral amid Pak Army chief's controversial statement

"We had some incidents in school with derogatory language towards female staff (e.g. boys barking at female staff and blocking doorways so they couldn't leave the classroom), as a direct result of Andrew Tate videos," another teacher said in the survey.

(With inputs from agencies)