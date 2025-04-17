On Day 2 of the Overseas Pakistani Convention in Islamabad, a man reportedly interrupted the speech of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation(OPF) Chair. His video is going viral on the internet after Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's controversial speech. Munir on day 3 of the conference spoke on the two-nation theory, Kashmir, Hindus and Pakistanis, among other things.

The man can be heard saying in the video, "Why are you not listening to us? You have called us but you are not listening to us. Our time is important. You are the host, but you have called us so listen to us? You are telling the things that we have been hearing since our childhood. What is the point, tell us something else. We don't want this."

The Overseas Pakistanis Convention was held from April 13 to April 16.

What did the Pakistan army chief say?

General Asim Munir asked Pakistanis everywhere to narrate the story of how the nation was born, to their children, and asked them to make sure that the "story of Pakistan should never be forgotten." "You have to narrate Pakistan’s story to your children so that they don’t forget it when our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life," he said. Munir also said that Kashmir is Islamabad's "jugular vein"

Reaffirmed the two-nation theory, he stressed that the cultural, religious, and ideological differences between Hindus and Muslims were the foundation for Pakistan's creation. "Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different, that's where the foundation of the two-nation theory was laid," said Munir. "We are two nations, we are not one nation," he emphasised.

Munir also addressed internal security issues, particularly in Balochistan, where he vowed to eliminate terrorist threats from groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA). Labelling it the "destiny o Pakistan" he said that "even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan".

