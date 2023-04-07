‘Miracle’ woman pilot survives plane crash, walks away with no major injury

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) rushed to Hillcrest Friday morning after reports of a light plane crashing near Archerfield airport emerged. Interestingly, the woman pilot of the plane sustained only minimal injuries and was later admitted to Princess Alexandra Hospital. Emergency service officials said they were surprised to see the 30-year-old not seriously injured.

What happened to the plane?

As per QAS, the plane was forced into an emergency landing; however, it’s still unclear what caused the pilot to do so. Images of the crash site indicate the plane landed near a railway corridor, which was recently closed for maintenance. The plane was owned by AirMed Australia, a medevac service operator.

Police are investigating the clash for clarity around the incident. “Anyone in the vicinity with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Queensland police,” an official of Queensland police said. A spokesperson for AirMed Australia later stated, “AirMed has notified the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and is assisting the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) with its investigation.”

Where was the plane heading to?

The spokesperson for AirMed Australia said the plane was flying from Bankstown Airport to Archerfield Airport and was transporting freight. However, the plane was forced into an emergency landing just 3 kilometres away from Archerfield Airport. Data from FlightRadar24 showed the plane took off 2 hours and 14 minutes before it crashed in Hillcrest.

Nearby residents heard loud bang

The plane sustained severe damages as it was cruising at the speed of 120 kmph when it crash-landed near the railway lines. Stuart Davies, a resident of the Hillcrest area, heard a loud bang at around 6:10 AM Friday. Davies told the media, “'You could tell it was an aeroplane... it was a really loud bang, you knew it wasn't a car.”

“I got out of bed and jumped the fence and made my way as quick as I could. She (the pilot) was limping and I was trying to get her away from the plane and then up over the train tracks with a sore leg and then I got her over the train tracks to safety,” Davies further added.