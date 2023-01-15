In Pics| Heartwrenching images emerge from Nepal plane crash site

Written By: Prisha Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Horrific images emerged in WION's ground reporting after a passenger plane crashed near Nepal's Pokhara International Airport, killing at least 68 passengers. Yeti Airlines' twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, which was headed to Pokhara, had 72 people onboard on Sunday morning when the tragic incident took place. After the crash, hundreds of rescue workers were seen scouring the crash site for dead bodies and to rescue anyone who is still alive.



Doomsday

The plane was minutes from landing when it crashed and caught fire. The rescue operation is still ongoing as four victims remain to be discovered from the debris. Among the people on board were three children and three infants.



(Photograph: WION )

Dark ashes

The crashed plane's wreckage was picturised on the crash site. The plane crash has been acknowledged as the deadliest aviation disaster in the Himalayan country in three decades.



(Photograph: AFP )

Rescue of remains

The team rescuers continued inspecting the crash site in search of victims in Pokhara. As per flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane was reported to be “equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data” and was 15 years old.



(Photograph: AFP )

Bodies recovered

The dead bodies of the victim, who were involved in the Pokhara plane crash, were carried by rescuers. Nepal's folk singer Nira Chhantyal was also killed in the tragedy. Moscow travel blogger Elena Banduro also became a victim of the incident after she upload a post expressing her excitement for the trip to Nepal, moments before the plane came crashing down.

(Photograph: AFP )

Greif and loss

Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda and Home Minister Ravi Lamichane were present at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport to oversee the rescue effort. “The incident was tragic. All forces have been deployed for rescue (operations). The investigation is going on now. I have called an emergency cabinet meeting, and I am going to the cabinet meeting,” said Prachanda.

(Photograph: WION )

Belongings – all that's left

Belongings of passengers were found lying in a devastated state at the crash site in Pokhara. The lying items were collected by the rescuers to be handed to the families and relatives of those killed in the crash.

(Photograph: WION )