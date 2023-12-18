Miracle in the storm: 4-month-old US baby found alive in tree after tornado lifts bassinet

In a miraculous turn of events, a four-month-old baby named Lord was discovered unharmed in a tree after being swept up by a tornado that struck Tennessee. His parents, expressing gratitude, attributed the baby's safety to divine intervention, as the deadly tornado tore through their mobile home, lifting the bassinet with the infant still inside.

Lord's mother, Sydney Moore, narrated the traumatic experience to the BBC, revealing that the tornado's tip descended, picking up the bassinet and making her baby the first victim. Despite efforts by the father to shield the infant, both were caught in the vortex. Moore vividly described being crushed as the mobile home's wall collapsed while attempting to protect her other son.

"He was just holding on to the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles, he said, and then they got thrown," said Moore, adding that as she rushed to protect her other son, the wall of the mobile home collapsed.

Frantic search and miraculous discovery

Following the tornado's passage, the parents, amidst panic, discovered Lord missing. In a frantic search, they miraculously found the baby safely nestled in a tree about 25 feet away.

Moore described the discovery as if the baby had been carefully placed in a tree, resembling a "cubby hole" at the bottom.

Also watch | Tennessee Tornado kill at least six, leave tens of thousands without power The emotional reunion unfolded as the family navigated the tornado aftermath. Moore emotionally recounted witnessing her fiance, Aramis Youngblood, bringing back the baby through the woods, soaked in rain and with torn clothes.

While the family experienced a miraculous reunion, the tornado left a trail of devastation in its wake. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported three fatalities and nearly two dozen injuries in connection with the tornado incident.