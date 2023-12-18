Minorities Rights Day in India: Significance, theme and history

Minorities Rights Day 2023:To protect the rights of the minority communities, December 18 is observed as Minorities Rights Day in India. It serves as a reminder of the commitment to protecting the rights of religious, ethnic, racial, and linguistic minorities of the country.



Minorities Rights Day 2023: Significance

The observance of National Minorities Rights Day holds immense significance as it serves as a platform to raise awareness and build political will for the communities.

The right of individuals to belong to different national, ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities is crucial for the harmonious existence of nations. Respecting and acknowledging diversity promotes political stability as well as the general advancement of the society.

Minorities Rights Day 2023: Theme

This year the theme for Minority Rights Day 2023 is 'Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion'. It aims to promote the inclusivity and diversity of the minorities.

Minorities Rights Day in India: History



The establishment of Minorities Rights Day aligns with the adoption of the UN Declaration on December 18, 1992.

United Nations on December 18, 1992 adopted and broadcast the Statement on the individual's Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities.

In response to this, India took a noteworthy initiative by establishing the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) under the National Commission for Minorities Act (1992).

The UN's announcement emphasises the minorities' national, cultural, and religious identities, all of which should be respected, upheld, and protected by individual states and territories. The UN announcement also states that governments must improve the conditions of minorities and raise public awareness religious, and cultural identities.

"Persons belonging to national or ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities (hereinafter referred to as persons belonging to minorities) have the right to enjoy their own culture, to profess and practice their own religion, and to use their own language, in private and in public, freely and without interference or any form of discrimination,” the UN declaration read.