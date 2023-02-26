Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf from Mayan civilisation

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a photo on social media of what he said was a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf. The Mexican President's social media post claiming to be reminiscent of the ancient Mayan civilisation, became quite a social media moment this weekend in Mexico.

The president posted the photo of an "Aluxe", which is basically a woodland spirit in Mayan folklore.

López Obrador said that the photo "was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an aluxe," adding "everything is mystical."

The photo, which appears to have been captured during night, shows a tree with a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair. This has been interpreted on social media as what seems like the stars forming the figure’s eyes.

The Mexican President López Obrador has time and again expressed his reverence for the indigenous cultures and beliefs. The photo posted by the president has been attributed to be captured in the Yucatan peninsula where engineers and workers are constructing a tourist train that is the president’s pet project.

So what are Aluxes?

According to traditional Mexican beliefs with roots in Mayan civilisation, "Aluxes" are small, mischievous creatures who live in the forests and fields. They are believed to be prone to playing tricks on people, such as hiding things in plain sight. Some people leave small offerings as a mark of respect for them.

The ancient Mayan civilisation peaked from 300 A.D. to 900 A.D. on the Yucatan Peninsula and in adjacent parts of Central America. Till this date, the descendants of the Mayan people continue to live on the peninsula.

Despite a colonial conquest by the Spanish in the 16th century that changed the region's demography forever, many continue to speak the Mayan language. They wear traditional clothing, while also conserving traditional foods, crops, religion and medicine practices.



