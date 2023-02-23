Mexico Senate passes controversial bill overhauling election body, critics term it a democratic setback

Mexico Senate on Wednesday passed a bill overhauling the body that organises elections and monitors political activity in the country, a move that critics say will favour President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the 2024 presidential and congressional elections.

The reform was approved by the Senate with 72 votes in favour and 50 against. However, it still needs to be signed by Lopez to become law. The bill entails cutting short the budget of the election body, National Electoral Institute (INE), slashing public funding for political parties, in addition to changing several electoral procedures.

The passing of this bill is seen as a digressional step from the 2000 election reform that ended the 71 years of one-party rule. Therefore, the critics are voicing their opposition to the passing of the bill. The president, however, has been throwing his weight behind the reforms. In mid-November, he said, “The reform tries to strengthen democracy, protect it, because there are still risks of electoral fraud.”

His calls for these reforms intensified after he lost the 2006 presidential election, which he later claimed was fraudulent. He again gained power in 2018 but his allegations continue. Opposition lawmakers and civil society groups are now railing against the president and have said they will approach Supreme Court to challenge the reforms as they are unconstitutional.

Protests are also likely in multiple cities on Sunday. This overhaul is dubbed "Plan B" and reportedly seeks to convert the INE into a smaller elected official body. INE head Lorenzo Cordova has condemned the changes and termed them a “democratic setback”.

He added that this will pose a risk to “certain, trustworthy and transparent” elections. Proposed “brutal cuts” in personnel would hinder the installation of polling stations and vote counting, Cordova said, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE