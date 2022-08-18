Meth-laced kiss gone wrong? Tennessee woman charged with second-degree murder of inmate

After a meth-laced kiss went horribly, a Tennessee woman was charged with second-degree murder of an inmate.

During a jail visit, Rachel Dollard allegedly hid a balloon containing a half-ounce of speed in her mouth and passed it orally to Joshua Brown.

Brown was serving a sentence of 11 years at the Turney Center Industrial Complex Prison in Tennessee for drug-related charges.

Dollard's attempt at supplying contraband to Brown failed miserably when he died of an overdose later as per the corrections department.

Special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department arrested her last week.

Also read | Drugs or onions? $3 million worth methamphetamine seized in US

David Imhof, director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct said “This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow.”

“Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

A similar incident took place in 2017 when Melissa Ann Blair of Oregon was sentenced to two years behind bars after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.

The prosecutors, in that case, said that the two balloons ruptured her boyfriend’s stomach and he died of methamphetamine toxicity.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: