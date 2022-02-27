Drugs or onions? $3 million worth methamphetamine seized in US

Drug smugglers around the world have been making several attempts to bring contraband into one or the other innovative form nowadays.

In yet another failed attempt, nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, which was hidden in small packages within a shipment of onions, was seized by US Customs and Border Protection officers.

The catch was made at a commercial facility in San Diego, the agency said.

In a news release on Friday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that federal officers at the Otay Mesa port-of-entry facility on last Sunday encountered a 46-year-old man, who was driving a tractor trailer containing a large shipment "manifested as onions."

In initial inspection of the vehicle, an officer directed the driver and shipment to a more intensive examination, which was conducted by the agency's K-9 team, the release said.

A detector dog alerted the officers.

Around 1,197 packages of meth, which was roughly 1,336 pounds, were found. It's worth an estimated value of $2.9 million, as per CBP.

The packages, which were mixed with the onion shipment in sacks, "were shaped into small globes with a white covering, designed to blend into the onions they were hidden with," the release said.

The driver, an unidentified Mexico citizen, has been arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. He has been handed over to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) for "further disposition," as per CBP. The tractor and trailer have also been seized, the agency said.

