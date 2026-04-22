/Meta to spy on staff's clicks and keystrokes to train AI agents, netizens ask 'training AI models that would replace them?'

Meta will install tracking software on the computers of its staff to track mouse movements and keystrokes, and the data will be used to train AI agents. A Reuters report states that the company sent out a memo regarding the action, which is being seen as an open acknowledgement of workers training their own replacements. The report states that the company is ramping up employee monitoring and will use Model Capability Initiative, a surveillance tool and will record the screens of the staff in real time. Further, the company is intensifying internal data harvesting efforts through its "AI for Work" program, which has been rebranded with the corporate-heavy title: Agent Transformation Accelerator. This data will likely be fed to the AI models intended to "accelerate" or automate these roles and improve the functionality of its agents.

What Meta told its employees

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The aim is to have them operate autonomously and navigate across multiple systems and programs. According to Reuters, Meta’s current agent offerings are unable to perform certain actions that humans can easily do, such as selecting items from dropdown menus or using keyboard shortcuts. By tracking mouse movements and keystrokes, Meta is vying to refine those capabilities in its agents. To ease employee concerns, Meta has told them that their work won't be affected because of the continuous monitoring. The intrusion has been termed as an opportunity to "help our models get better simply by doing their daily work." They have also been promised that the data would not be used for performance reviews. However, the move has created fear since reports suggest that Meta is planning to lay off 10 per cent of its staff in the coming months.

Mera investing in agents, Zuckerberg chatbot an example

Besides, the employees have taken on an additional role of training AI while sacrificing their own privacy for no additional compensation. They are clearly training AI agents to do their jobs as Meta has been investing heavily in the field. They are reportedly building AI agents that can work alongside humans. The company even has a Zuckerberg chatbot for employees to communicate with.



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