Melbourne club slammed for use of live reptiles at relaunch party

A Melbourne nightclub in Australia has become the centre of a raging controversy after it brought live reptiles, including snakes and a baby crocodile for its relaunch over the weekend.

The club named Two Wrongs, located on Chapel Street in South Yarra had a relaunch party where several social media influencers were invited. The influencers could be seen holding snakes and baby crocodiles and posing for the cameras.

Two Wrongs' Instagram page was flooded with pictures as the club attempted to drive its popularity. However, as soon as the images posted went viral, it brought severe online backlash as netizens slammed the club and influencers for putting the animals in harm's way.

After the backlash, the images and videos of the reptiles vanished from the club's online media accounts. However, netizens managed to save the pictures and shamed the club and the influencers for their actions.

"Use of animals as a promotional tool in an incredibly frightening environment for them is disgusting and cruel," one person wrote while another added, "Passing around animals in a bar is just cruel. Great rebrand."

"Those poor animals would have been so frightened," a third commented, while one wrote, "This is ridiculous. Terrible environment for these animals."

× Conservation regulator opens investigation Meanwhile, Victoria's conservation regulator, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) took cognisance of the incident and referred the matter to the Victorian Department of Energy, Environment, and Climate Action (Deeca) for further action.

“As the animals involved are native wildlife, the reports have been referred through to [Deeca],” an RSPCA spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“Anyone with information about this incident or cases of wildlife crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Victoria,” they added.

According to RSPCA policy, any display of wild animals must be properly supervised and controlled. Since reptiles are sensitive to vibrations and loud music, it looks highly unlikely that proper permission was sought to display them at the club.

George Purcell, an MP from the Animal Justice party wrote a letter to the minister for environment, Ingrid Stitt and requested prompt action.

“Animals have no place in night clubs. The government and environment department must use this opportunity to send a strong message that animals are not props to be passed around for photo opportunities and ensure this never happens again," read her letter.

(With inputs from agencies)