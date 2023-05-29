Pencil purported to have belonged to Hitler to be auctioned next month: Report

A silver-slated pencil purported to have belonged to former Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler will be auctioned in Belfast on June 6. According to a report by The Guardian early Monday (May 29), the pencil is estimated to sell for between £50,000 (around $ 61,843) and £80,000 (around $ 98,968). The Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast would also include an original signed photograph of Hitler and a rare hand-written pardon by Queen Victoria dated to 1869 for Irish rebels convicted of treason.

The silver-slated pencil is believed to have been a gift to Hitler from his long-term partner Eva Braun for his 52nd birthday on 20 April 1941. The pencil is inscribed with “Eva” in German and the initials “AH”. It was originally bought by a collector during an auction in 2000, the report said. 'Pencil helps to unravel a hidden piece of history' Karl Bennett, the managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, said the pencil helps to unravel a "hidden piece of history," giving a unique insight into Hitler’s relationships, which he scrupulously kept hidden from the public eye.

“Much of Hitler’s personal appeal during his dictatorship derived from his carefully constructed identity as the father of the German nation, who rejected personal connection in favour of loyalty to his country," Bennett said.

“This love token of a personalised pencil from Eva on his birthday helps reveal the deception behind Hitler’s public facade,” he added.

Bennett also said that careful research and discussion with the item vendor about where the item (the pencil) was obtained gave him confidence that what he was telling people he was selling was the actual item.

The managing director of the auction highlighted that people might have reservations about selling and collecting items belonging to Hitler.

“But for me, as a high-end collector of militaria items, they preserve a piece of our past and should be treated as historical objects, no matter if the history they refer to was one of the darkest and most controversial in recorded history,” Bennett added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE