Meghalaya Election 2023: Exit Polls & Result Date and Time, How to Watch, Check Live Streaming Details here

Meghalaya Election 2023: The citizens of Meghalaya will choose their next administration on February 27, 2023. They will vote for a new and pristine Legislative Assembly of 60 members for five years. The results will come out at the beginning of March, as the current administration in Meghalaya is ending on March 15, 2023. A coalition government led by the National People's Party is seated in Meghalaya with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The Election Commission in India released the schedule for Meghalaya Election 2023 in January. They have considered the timetable of board examinations while deciding the date of the Meghalaya Election 2023. With less than a week left for the Legislative Assembly polls, all the political parties contesting in the elections have tightened their seatbelts. All parties released their candidates' list for Meghalaya Election 2023 last month.

Here is everything you need to know about the Meghalaya Election 2023, from results and exit polls to live streaming details.

Meghalaya Election 2023: Exit Polls & Results

The Election Commission of India announced the full schedule for Meghalaya Election 2023, along with Nagaland and Tripura, on January 18, 2023.

The results and exit polls for the Meghalaya Election 2023 will come out on March 2, 2023, three days after the elections.

Here's the schedule released by the ECI.

Notification Date: January 31, 2023

Last date for filing nomination: February 7, 2023

Scrutiny of nomination: February 8, 2023

Last date for withdrawal of nomination: February 10, 2023

Date of poll: February 27, 2023

Date of counting of votes: March 2, 2023

Meghalaya Election 2023: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Meghalaya Election 2023 Live?