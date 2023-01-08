Mega Millions jackpot prize money crosses $1 billion mark

The Mega Millions jackpot has crossed the USD 1 billion mark as noone won the previous pot that contained USD 940 million on Friday night, NBC news reported citing game officials. Friday's winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63 and Mega Ball 13. Nobody hit the jackpot.

On Friday night, odds of anyone hitting the jackpot were extremely slim (1 in 302.6 million).

No one has hit the Mega Million jackpot since October 14 last year. At that time, the jackpot was worth USD 502 million.

Now the prize money totals USD 1.1 billion. If anyone wins this, it will be the third-highest jackpot hit in the US. Second highest amount, USD 1.3 billion, was bagged in the month of July last year.

The largest Mega Million jackpot was hit in 2018 by a person who chose to remain anonymous.

These figures may look really big, but they dwarf compared to the largest jackpot hit in the US.

In November last year, the largest ever jackpot in the US was won. It was worth USD $2.04 billion

Mega Millions jackpot is played in 45 states in the US.

