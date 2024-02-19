Italy's farm distress symbol Ercolina the cow receives Pope's blessings

A cow named Ercolina II received the blessing from Pope Francis during the Sunday Angelus at the Vatican amid widespread farmers' protests across Europe.

Roberto Rosati, spokesperson for Agricultural Redemption, Italy’s tractor-protest movement, said in an official statement: "It was a great surprise to receive an email and call from the pope’s secretary, giving us the approval to enter and attend mass in St Peter’s Square – this is an invitation that happens once in a lifetime. With this blessing, we can find the strength to win the game."

In a symbolic gesture, the farmers pledged to gift Pope Francis a tractor as a token of their appreciation and commitment to their cause. "Our voice will not stop, we will follow the paths of dialogue and perseverance, with dignity and conviction to reach concrete goals," they wrote in a letter to the pontiff.

Italian farmers, joined by their tractors, have staged protests at prominent landmarks in Rome, including the Circus Maximus and the Piazza del Campidoglio. Their grievances mirror those of their European counterparts, for issues such as declining incomes, rising costs, and challenges posed by EU measures addressing the climate crisis.

Between past and present: Who is Ercolina, the cow?

Ercolina II, the cow at the center of attention, belongs to Cristian Belloni, the owner of a cereal production company. Belloni is currently traveling across Italy with Ercolina II and sees her as an emblem of the farmers' plight.

The pan-Italy march by the cow descended from Ercolina, a key figure in protests against EU milk quotas in the late 1990s, is intended to raise awareness about the challenges faced by farmers.

Belloni recently said Ercolina II was accompanying the farmers on the road "to raise awareness" about the problem, especially "given that an animal brings peace".

"If they want to produce synthetic milk and meat, it will cause many animals to no longer exist," he added, according to The Guardian.

But the use of the cow as protest emblem is also facing criticism from animal rights groups. They argue that bringing Ercolina II to busy urban centers causes stress and fear for the animal.