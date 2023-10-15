McDonald’s receives backlash from Arab nations for announcing free meals to Israeli forces

McDonald’s triggered a massive furore, especially in Arab countries, after its Israel unit announced that it has been providing meals to Israeli soldiers free of cost amidst its ongoing war with the Hamas group.

In an Instagram post, the US food giant said that it has been donating "tens of thousands of meals," across Israel over the past few days during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

"McDonald's donated and continues to donate tens of thousands of meals to IDF units, the police, hospitals, residents around the Strip and all rescue forces. We continue donating thousands of meals daily to our forces across the country. In addition to a 50% discount to soldiers and security forces who come to our branches," the post read in Hebrew.

It further said that it has opened five additional branches for the sole purpose of providing aid and donations to Israeli security forces and that it plans to deliver 4,000 meals daily.

The fast food giant has donated 12,000 meals to the IDF and Israeli residents in the surrounding areas, according to a post on Thursday.

But the move was severely criticised by many Arab nations who started calling for the boycott of the burger joint across the globe.

A user on social med Z wrote, “McDonald's providing free meals to the IDF, (the military forces of Israel). We should stand by our principles and take actions that align with our beliefs. Lets boycott McDonalds bcz Supporting companies that are involved in conflicts is wrong, especially when it comes to the loss of innocent lives."

The poster continued: "Let's raise awareness and encourage accountability from these brands. Remember, every individual's voice and actions can make a difference in shaping a more just world."

Another user commented, “What a gross act @McDonalds. Israel cut food, water, and electricity in Gaza and you are giving them free meals. What a shame.”

Following the announcement, McDonald's Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, UAE and Turkey units took out statements in support of Gaza, while Pakistan’s franchise distanced itself from the post. Ini kerjaannya McDonalds Israel, pihak pusat McDonalds belum klarifikasi apa-apa soal ini.



McDonalds Pakistan sampe klarifikasi karena mereka kena imbasnya juga pic.twitter.com/orUKB8qjP4 — infomaya (@infomaya_id) October 14, 2023 × Statement from McDonald’s Oman pic.twitter.com/SzKz7lhmgk — McDonald’s Oman (@Mcdonaldsoman) October 14, 2023 × Statement from Al Maousherji Catering Company - McDonald’s Kuwait pic.twitter.com/sQyiwgeLjI — McDonalds Kuwait (@McDonaldsKuwait) October 14, 2023 × In Lebanon, pro-Palestinian groups attacked a McDonald’s outlet in Sidon after the announcement in support of the Israeli army.

At least 1,300 people have died and 3,227 others have been injured in Israel after Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion from air, land and sea on Oct. 7, Israeli authorities said. While in Gaza, at least 2,329 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes from Israel with another 9,714 more injured.