/CRASH INCOMING! Mathematical equation predicts human population will be halved by 2064

Experts have predicted that the world's population will crash in the next 40 years. Currently, there are an estimated 8.3 billion people on Earth, but this number is in danger of being halved by the year 2064. Scientists say this could happen because of any of the four reasons - climate collapse, a pandemic, global conflict or resource shortages. Certain portions of a new paper "explore hypothetical future scenarios" as the researchers "modelled what could happen if major environmental crises abruptly imposed severe carrying–capacity limits on Earth." Scientists from the University of Milan said, "Under a deliberately conservative worst–case assumption that Earth's sustainable carrying capacity suddenly dropped to around two billion people, our model predicts a rapid global population decline, with humanity potentially halving by around the year 2064."

The researchers stated that they are not predicting anything, and this is merely an "illustrative mathematical scenario" which explores how abrupt changes can affect the population dynamics of the world. The study was published in the journal Chaos, Solitons & Fractals and analysed 12,000 years of human population growth. A mathematical equation was devised which accurately reproduced the population growth patterns from the Neolithic era to the modern age. They took into account slow growth in some periods and accelerated growth in others. The calculations showed that the current trajectory is stable.

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