/Massive dust cloud from Sahara moving towards US - Details

A massive cloud of dust from the Sahara Desert is moving towards the United States and is expected to engulf the southeastern parts in the coming days. South Florida, including the Miami area, already has light particles drifting. This has caused the weather to become hot and dry. Strong winds are fuelling the movement of the dust-filled air. According to the forecast, the plume of Sahara dust will fully move into the region on Tuesday and worsen air quality. The effects will be fully felt by mid-week as the dust will continue to filter through for days. It will negatively impact the health of people in the region because of the presence of particulate matter.

Officials have warned that levels of fine particulate matter could exceed standard levels. The effects will be worse from the middle of the week towards the weekend when more dust arrives from the Atlantic. Moisture will return in the air by early next week as Saharan dust passes by. The southeastern US often receives some amount of dust from the desert during the summer months, but currently it is in the grips of a heatwave, which is expected to get worse because of a dust storm. This activity usually peaks between June and mid-August, although the amount of dust varies each year.

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How will Sahara dust affect health?



Experts say that Sahara dust comprises PM10 and PM2.5, and certain minerals like quartz and feldspar. The thousands of kilometres of journey will also cause it to pick up microbes and pollutants. These particles can cause respiratory and cardiovascular issues when inhaled. Other problems people can experience include irritation of the eye, nose, throat and skin, allergic reactions and headaches. An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until 3 pm ET Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

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