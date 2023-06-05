Manchester United fan arrested for offensive shirt mocking Hillsborough tragedy at FA Cup final

A Manchester United supporter has been charged after wearing a shirt that allegedly mocked the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy. The controversial shirt, which featured the number 97 and the words "not enough" on the back, gained significant attention on social media platforms. The Metropolitan Police have announced that the fan has been charged with "displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress."

The Hillsborough disaster occurred during an FA Cup semi-final game between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in 1989. The deaths of 97 Liverpool fans at Sheffield's Hillsborough Stadium deeply affected the football community.

The mockery of the tragedy took place at the Football Association Cup final, held at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from both the football community and the general public.

The Twitter account of Metropolitan Police Events shared a photo of the fan wearing the offensive shirt, stating that they had collaborated with officials at Wembley to identify the individual. Subsequently, the fan was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and taken into custody.

#ARREST | We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.



The Football Association has strongly condemned the actions of the fan, expressing their disapproval in an official statement. "We saw a photograph of the offensive shirt on social media and immediately started working to identify the perpetrator. Our security team were able to quickly locate the individual based on the image, and we welcome the swift action which was then taken by the police."

The FA emphasised their commitment to ensuring the safety and respect of all individuals attending matches. The sports body made it clear that they will not tolerate any form of abuse relating to Hillsborough or any other football tragedy at Wembley Stadium. "We will not tolerate abuse relating to Hillsborough or any football tragedy at Wembley Stadium and we will continue to work with the authorities to ensure strong action is taken against perpetrators." The FA pledged to continue working closely with the authorities to ensure that appropriate measures are taken against those responsible for such offensive behavior.