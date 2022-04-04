German man suspected of taking multiple COVID-19 shots; selling fake vaccination cards

A German man has been accused of having getting himself vaccinated several times in order to sell vaccination cards to people who did not want to get jabbed.

The 60-year-old from Germany's Magdeburg city reportedly received 90 shots before he was caught by authorities. Reports say the man is under investigation for issuing vaccination cards including forged documents.

He was caught after he was spotted at a vaccination centre for the second day in a row as police reportedly confiscated lank vaccination cards. The man is now under criminal investigation.

Reports claim even though many Germans do not want to get vaccinated but are eager to get the vaccination pass as it allows access to various venues including restaurants and theatres.

Germany has been hit by the Omicron wave in the past few months as German health minister Karl Lauterbach said the vaccine meant to specially target Omicron may be delayed.

Last month Germany had reported nearly 300,000 infections in a dramatic rise in cases as 249 people died in one day last month. Health minister Karl Lauterbach had warned that the country had reached a "critical" health situation due to soaring COVID-19 cases.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute which monitors the virus cases has said the more transmissible sub-variant BA.2 has led to a surge.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had called for vaccinations to be made mandatory however the plans to get the bill through parliament has been delayed.

