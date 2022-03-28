'Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus': Elon Musk 'supposedly' tested positive for coronavirus again

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday (March 28) that he has "supposedly" tested positive for the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). He, however, mentioned that he doesn't have major symptoms.

Terming Covid as the virus of Theseus, Musk revealed on his official Twitter handle that he has been tested positive.

He wrote, "Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms."

Musk was recently seen dancing and joking with fans as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenhide plant in Germany last week.

Previously, Musk remained had grabbed attention because of his comments on Covid, the accuracy of tests and vaccines. He had questioned the accuracy of Covid tests in November 2020 after claiming that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.

He then said he "most likely" has a moderate case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

