Man loses his testicle after violent confrontation with the French police, Paris police chief orders inquiry

A protestor in France had to get his testicle amputated after a police officer hit him in the groin. Videos and images circulating in French media show a police officer hitting the man between the legs, and then leaving. The 26-year-old victim has been identified as a French engineer, who was reportedly taking pictures when the police hit him. Lawyer Lucie Simon is now suing the French police on behalf of her client for “voluntary violence that led to mutilation by a person vested with public authority”. The lawyer informed that the engineer was still in the hospital. As per the lawyer, the man is in great shock and keeps asking why he was wounded.

Paris Police order an inquiry into the incident

Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez has ordered an inquiry into the incident after backlash grew in the media over the excessive use of force by Paris police. Olivier Veran, a spokesperson of the French government, expressed regret over the incident and said, “he felt empathy for the young man.”

Why are protests happening in France?

Protests across France have erupted in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to extend the retirement age from 62 to 64. The government said around 80,000 people took part in the protests on Thursday. However, a hard-left organisation CGT Union claimed around 400,000 protestors hit the streets in the French capital.

Watch: France protests against pension reforms

Troubled history of French police over excessive use of force

It’s not uncommon for the French police to use excessive force against peaceful protesters. In 2020, a massive controversy broke out after three police officers were seen beating a black music producer. Surprisingly, the French government has taken steps to empower its security agencies without ensuring adequate transparency and accountability. In 2021, the Emmanuel Macron administration passed a “global security law” which gave absolute enforcement powers to agencies that many feared could have hindered transparency in police operations.