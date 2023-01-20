EXPLAINED: Why are French labour unions holding nationwide strikes over Macron's pension reforms?

More than a million people, including 80,000 in Paris, took to the streets on Thursday across France, according to the country's Interior Ministry. These massive strikes caused delays to trains, flights, schools, and workplaces. People are taking on the streets to demonstrate against the government's plans to raise the retirement age for the majority of workers. There, small groups of protesters tossed bottles, rocks, and fireworks at riot police. Eight of the largest unions participated in the strike against the government of President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms. The unions have called for another day of protest against legislation for 31 January.

Why are French labour unions calling nationwide strikes?

Numerous transportation services were impacted by protests in major French cities as Paris, Nantes, Marseille, Toulouse and Nice. Tourists couldn't visit the Eiffel Tower as it remained closed amid the protests. French President Emmanuel Macron's new pension legislation will require French citizens to work until 64, from 62 currently, to qualify for a full state pension. However, the revisions have infuriated workers at a time when living expenses are rising.

How French government has responded to these protests?

French government's claimed that pension reforms are required to address a pension funding deficit. French government spokesperson Olivier Veran in a comment to reporters said that France have the most protective, the most developed system in Europe (for pensions). Veran also added that even after the reforms, people will retire in France better off and earlier than in almost all eurozone countries.

Who all are protesting?

Apart from trade unions, teachers and transport workers were among those who did not report for work. More than 40% of primary school teachers and more than one third of high school teachers went on strike, according to France’s education ministry. Nurses and ambulance drivers in the United Kingdom are also striking on Thursday over pay and working conditions. Moreover, many refinery workers also walked out which interrupted oil products deliveries.

A controversial topic, earlier attempts were thwarted too