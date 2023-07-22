Man hospitalised after drilling dream-controlling chip into his skull

In a bizarre incident, a Russian man tried drilling into his skull for installing a microchip to control his dreams and was then hospitalised after suffering injuries, as per the report published by Newsweek.



The images of the man, who hails from the Russian city of Novosibirsk, along with the details of the incident were shared in a post on July 20 on Telegram channel Mash Siberia, which is Russia's Mash news Telegram channel's Siberian subsidiary.

Russian national, who was identified as Michael Raduga from his Twitter account, stated that a household drill was used by him on his skull for inserting a chip which would help him in controlling his dreams. He stated that he went through the videos shared on the internet which showed how the neurosurgeons work before doing it himself.

BRAIN IMPLANT FOR LUCID DREAMING



For the first time in history, we conducted direct electrical stimulation of the motor cortex of the brain during REM sleep, lucid dreams, and sleep paralysis. The results open up fantastic prospects for future dream control technologies. pic.twitter.com/qypqV6ntyV — Michael Raduga (@MichaelRaduga) June 28, 2023 ×

"I bought a drill, drilled a hole in my head and implanted an electrode in my brain," he stated, as per the Telegram post. The images were also shared by Raduga on his Twitter page, where he said that even though he almost died because of blood loss during the operation, the results opened up "fantastic prospects for future dream control technologies."



"On May 17, 2023, I performed by myself trepanation, electrode implantation, and electrical stimulation of my brain's motor cortex. I needed it to test brain stimulation during lucid dreaming," the man tweeted on July 18, while sharing graphic pictures.

Electrode inside the head

According to the report, Raduga went to the hospital where he got treated for injuries. In the images, the man is seen with multiple bandages and an X-ray is showing electrode inside his head.



Raduga is the founder of the organisation Phase Research Centre and an author. He has carried out research and studies into lucid dreaming, astral projection and out-of-body experiences, as per the organisation's website.

"For the first time in history, we conducted direct electrical stimulation of the motor cortex of the brain during REM sleep, lucid dreams, and sleep paralysis," the man tweeted on June 28. He added that the experiment was conducted by him at an apartment in Almaty, Kazakhstan.



"I am glad I survived but I was ready to die," he said while speaking to the Mail Online. "For many people, it will be some sort of entertainment. Now, imagine a paralysed person who cannot experience anything in this life and now we find a way to help him to get into a lucid dream where everything is possible. Have sex, eat something, do something interesting," he added.



