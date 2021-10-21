Man finds whole potato in his bag of chips

We should all eat healthy. Out friends and family have tried telling us and given up (yep, look at that fat on you) But it appears fast food companies, who make us fat in the first place may have had an epiphany and have found a way to subtly nudge us towards eating healthy. Why else would a company making potato chips (or crisps if you are in UK) send a whole potato in the packet?

Such a thing happened to a man in UK. It is not known whether he chose to interpret the message the way we did and took healthy eating but like a good samaritan, he promptly put the photo online.

The image (of course) has been liked by hundreds.

In the picture, the man can be seen holding the packet of Cheddar and Red Onion chips and the potato.

“My mind went completely blank. At first, I thought 'How is this even in here?' and then I thought 'what a champion, this little guy is a survivor - the little potato that refused to be a crisp,” he has been quoted as saying LincolnshireLive

Check out the tweet

So I opened a bag of @KETTLEChipsUK today to find no crisps. Just a whole potato. 😮 pic.twitter.com/PGEqGMqIWF — Dr David Boyce (@DrDavidBoyce) October 16, 2021 ×

The company that made the chips has also responded.

"Not sure how that got in there! Do you mind sending us a DM so we can gather some details and ask our team to look into this?" asks the company.

"...You can have it if you like!' replies the man.

Other users meanwhile are busy asking practical questions.

"I mean, didn’t the bag feel weird when you picked it up in the first place? Like a single lump moves very differently inside a bag to a load of crisps!" asks Kirsty Logan

"...nothing prepared me for the potato!" the man replies after admitting that the swollen bag made him think about it when he bought it in the first place.