Man arrested for faking heart attack multiple times to avoid paying bills, says police

A man was arrested for faking heart attacks at local fancy restaurants in Spain's Blanca to avoid paying the bill.

In September, the police in Spain arrested a 50-year-old Lithuanian man who repeatedly faked heart attacks to get out of paying the bill for fancy dinners. They caught him in Alicante as he attempted to leave the restaurant without settling the bill and pretending to be unwell, the local police confirmed.

He had previously performed the stunt 20 times within a year, an Alicante National Police spokesperson told Insider. The local police force was well aware of his trick.

In the most recent incident, the man ordered two whiskeys and seafood paella at El Buen Corner. After the dinner, he received a bill for $36.75, reported Spain's EFE news agency.

Moisés Doménech, the restaurant's manager, told EFE that a colleague noticed him attempting to dine and dash. The Lithuanian man informed the restaurant staff that he had forgotten his wallet and needed to retrieve it from his hotel room. However, the restaurant staff refused to let him leave without paying.

Then, the man dramatically threw himself to the ground and pretended to have a heart attack. However, the restaurant did not fall for his act and called the police. The officers immediately recognised the man.

The Alicante National Police spokesperson confirmed that he was a repeat offender. She said, "He was arrested multiple times in Alicante. The modus operandi was the same."

The authorities were aware of the man's imprisonment but unsure of his status. Furthermore, the judiciary did not disclose much information about the case due to security concerns.

An officer who arrested the man on four different occasions said he ordered expensive food items like lobsters, entrecote, and premium whiskeys. The officer added that the man usually greeted officers with a smile while being apprehended and appeared unfazed about spending a night or two behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies)