/Man arrested for climbing Eiffel Tower, hanging US flag on America’s 250th anniversary

A man scaled the iconic Paris monument of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday (Jul 4) and draped the US flag on the landmark on the 250th anniversary of American independence. He was spotted climbing the 324-metre (1,063-foot) tall tower during the afternoon and hung the Stars and Stripes between the second and third floors. According to authorities, the forecourt, as well as the second and third floors, were evacuated following the incident. He was arrested, and the flag was taken down.

According to the police, he gave no explanation for his motives. The incident came on the day the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary of independence, July 4.

Often called the “Iron Lady”, the Eiffel Tower is one of the most visited tourist spots in Paris. The landmark sees about seven million tourists each year. Built in 1889 for the World Fair in Paris, it was once controversial and even criticised by some at the time. Today, it stands as one of the most recognisable symbols of France and a key part of the Paris skyline.

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US celebrates its 250th birthday

The United States is marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, marking the moment in 1776 when the 13 colonies broke away from British rule. It’s being observed across the country as a major national milestone.

Several events took place across the country, with people taking a moment to look back at how the country has changed over time. It’s as much about reflection as it is about celebration – thinking about the journey from independence to the country as it stands today.

Philadelphia, where the declaration was signed, remains central to the story, but the anniversary is being felt nationwide, with fireworks and fairs taking place all over the US.