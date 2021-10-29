Malaysian firm set to launch 'world's first' non-discriminatory unisex condom

Medical supplies firm in Malaysia is all set to launch — what it says will be the world's first unisex condom. The product is made from a medical-grade adhesive covering that allows it to be fixed to the reproductive organs of either sex.

John Tang Ing Ching, who is the creator of "Wondaleaf Unisex Condom", is hoping that the product can provide safer sexual experiences. The product is expected to hit the markets in December.

John, himself a gynaecologist and obstetrician, further said that the idea of the condom came after being troubled by the high rate of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

ALSO READ | DNA testing proves South Dakota man is grandson of famed Native American Sitting Bull

He said, "Idea of Wondaleaf unisex condom is just a natural progression of what I do in my line of work. For example, I always gown up properly to avoid contamination of bodily fluid from my patients and this is much better than washing myself up or taking prophylactic medications for specific infections."

John Tang Ing Ching also saw a need for an alternative form of contraception, due to the side effects and high cost of hormonal birth control for women. "I think the same can be said about sexual intercourse. Barrier methods, condoms and female condoms, should be the most effective methods for the least side effects in the prevention of pregnancies and STIs," he said.

ALSO READ | Archeologists make shocking revelations after DNA analysis of mummies in China

About the product:

The condoms are made of the same material as transparent wound dressings which are thin, flexible and provide protection. Tang says the adhesive nature of the condom means it can be put on early without slipping off, making it a safer contraceptive, it is reversible and can be either inserted into the vagina or worn over the male penis.

Tang said the product has gone through several rounds of clinical research and testing and will be available commercially via the firm's website in December. "And based on the number of clinical trials we have conducted, I am quite optimistic that given time it will be a meaningful addition to the many contraceptive methods used in the prevention of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.," he said.

"With the non-discriminatory Wondaleaf UNISEX condom, everyone can be empowered to take charge of their own sexual health regardless of their gender or sexual orientation," he added.