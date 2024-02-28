Malayalam actress Lena reveals she's married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair

Malayalam actress Lena is married to Indian space mission Gaganyaan’s captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. Lena revealed that she married the Air Force officer on January 17, 2024. It was a traditional ceremony.

The actress took to social media to make the big reveal. She wrote, "Today, 27 February 2024, our Prime Minister, Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala, and Me personally.”

She added, “In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenaa ലെന (@lenaasmagazine) × Who is Lena?

Lena is a famous name in the Malayalam film industry. She debuted in the films space with Jayaraj's Sneham. She went on to star in films like Karunam and Oru Cheru Amlisi. Lena has also acted in films such as Devaduthan, Indriyam, Koch Koch Santoshman and Shantam and Randaam Bhava.

Lena worked in films for a few years. She took a break for education, only to return in 2007 with Big B.

She came back to the scene when she lent her voice to the Malayalam version of the Kannada film KGF 2.

Apart from films, Lena has also been a patriot of many Malayalam hit serials like Sneha, Omanathingalpakshi, Sathiya and others.

India's space mission: Gaganyaan

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the team members for India's Gaganyaan mission on Tuesday, Feb 27. Apart from Air Force Group Captain Prashant Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Angad Pratap, Ajith Krishnan, and Wing Commander Sudhanshu Shukla have been selected for the space mission.