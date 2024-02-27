Our film starts in the Mahabharat and it ends in 2898: Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD

With lots of expectations riding on India’s one-of-a-kind project Kalki 2898 AD, director Nag Ashwin revealed that the film will be bigger than what anyone has imagined. One of the most-awaited films of 2024, Kalki will feature the biggest of Indian stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

At an event recently, Nag Ashwin opened up about the film as he gave a low-down to fans about his upcoming epis science-fiction entertainer. Laced with mythology, Indian spiritualism, fantasy and more, Kalki promises a story that will travel from the time of Mahabharat to 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD: Director on his vision

The filmmaker on his vision for the film said, “I just wish definitely that there was more tech to help us make this film, like three-four years back when we were in preproduction. We are creating this new world like I am just looking at this picture right now on the screen, and all these different words that we are trying to create, we work with so many different concept artists and giving prompts, obviously, again, in a very personal, one on one sort of way, and try to give references and build this world.”

Explaining further, Ashwin said, “For example, our film starts in Mahabharat and it ends in 2898. That’s the title of the film, it’s called Kalki 2898 AD. It spans 6,000 years of distance and time. So trying to create worlds that are there here, imagining what it could be like, still keeping it Indian and not make it look like a Blade Runner.”

Kalki 2898 AD: The Plot

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is slated to release on May 9, 2024. The first look of the film along with the title was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, which was a first for any Indian film. The makers also released a teaser of the film which looked like they had created a cross-over between Dune and Star Wars. The film is set in a distant future, 2898 AD.

The film is made at a total billing of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film to date.